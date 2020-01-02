|
|
Carla Rebekka (Yearwood) Campbell
Lenoir City - Carla Rebekka (Yearwood) Campbell, born on June 20, 1976 in Knoxville, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tues., Dec. 31, 2019 following recent illness and hospitalization. Mrs. Campbell was a resident of Lenoir City, TN. She is survived by husband of 20 years, Bryan Campbell, son Kainan Campbell, twin sister Aimee (David) Sexton, of Lenoir City, TN and close family members; aunt Phyllis Hickman Crabtree, and cousin Sue Siens of Lebanon, TN, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; Carl Yearwood and Cathy Hickman Yearwood; and grandparents; Hubert Hickman and Irene Jenkins Hickman, and Reed Yearwood and Edith Yearwood.
Mrs. Campbell, better known as "Bekka and Bekki" by family and friends, attended Lenoir City Schools. She loved her family and especially her son, Kainan, and her pets.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City, TN at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, and will be officiated by Rev. Ernie Varner. Visitation with family and friends will be from 2 pm to 3 pm prior to the service. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City.
The family wishes to thank everyone for prayers and support during her illness and sudden death.
Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to: Loudon County Animal Shelter, 250 Jaime Dr, Loudon, TN 37774, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Click Funeral Home , 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020