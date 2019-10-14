|
|
Carol Allen Tipton
Knoxville - Carol Allen Tipton, age 89, passed away October 12, 2019. She was a member of Central Baptist Bearden. Carol was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to the late Willard P. and Emeline A. Ranney.
She graduated from Bearden High School Class of 1948 and attended Vanderbilt University.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Tipton; step-mother, Hazel Ranney; brother, Robert Ranney. She is survived by daughters, Janice Tipton, Karen Tipton Swisher (Robert); sons, Mike (Rebecca) and Robert (Tracy); grandchildren, Will Vining, Kyle Vining, Tyler Vining, Laurel Gregory, Josh Lohmann, Jennifer Canter, Ashley Tipton, and Rob Tipton; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Vining, Michelle Canter, Mallory Canter, Robby Lohmann, Zach Lohmann; and sister, Mary Printzenhoff.
A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: www.luckystarcavalierrescue.org or Small Breed Rescue, P.O. Box 22482, Knoxville, TN 37933. Rose Mann Chapel is honored to serve the family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019