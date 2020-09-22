1/
Carol Ann Jones Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Jones Brown

Heiskell - Carol Ann Jones Brown, age 72, of Heiskell, TN, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. She is reunited with her husband, Walter Gibson Brown Jr., parents, Ulys and Dorothy Jones, and brothers, Carl and Bob Jones. She is survived by daughters, Melanie Adams and Teona England, granddaughter, Cheyenne England, brother, Cline Jones (Bobbie), a large extended family, and special friend Ms. Carolyn Atchley. The family would like to proffer a special thank you to the staff and volunteers of Sevierville Health and Rehabilitation Center for the love and care they showed to all of us. Family and friends will gather at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 for a graveside service. Reverend Charles R. Lynch will officiate.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
865-945-3461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell & Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved