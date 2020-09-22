Carol Ann Jones Brown



Heiskell - Carol Ann Jones Brown, age 72, of Heiskell, TN, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. She is reunited with her husband, Walter Gibson Brown Jr., parents, Ulys and Dorothy Jones, and brothers, Carl and Bob Jones. She is survived by daughters, Melanie Adams and Teona England, granddaughter, Cheyenne England, brother, Cline Jones (Bobbie), a large extended family, and special friend Ms. Carolyn Atchley. The family would like to proffer a special thank you to the staff and volunteers of Sevierville Health and Rehabilitation Center for the love and care they showed to all of us. Family and friends will gather at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 for a graveside service. Reverend Charles R. Lynch will officiate.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store