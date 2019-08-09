|
|
Carol Ann Ward
Lenoir City - Carol Ann Ward - age 73 of Lenoir City passed away August 7, 2019 at her home. Carol was a member of Old Time Gospel Baptist Church and was an avid collector. Preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Ann Ward; granddaughter, Hanna Leighann Ward; parents, Fred and Nora Stevens; stepmother, Luna Mae Stevens; sisters, Betty Moore and Linda Cansler, and brothers, Bill and Tom Winkle. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Junior Ward; children and spouses: Vicki (Bobby) Fritts, Nick (Tina) Ward, Richie (Vickie) Ward, Mark (Wendy) Ward, Christie (Michael) Anderson, Melanie (Daryl) Chamlee; 17 loving grandchildren; 14 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Sharon McNabb, Freda Limburg and Mary Jo Hatcher; brother, Danny Crass; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 9th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Old Time Gospel Baptist Church in Lenoir City with Rev. Mark Ward and Rev. Zack Ward officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019