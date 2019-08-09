Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Old Time Gospel Baptist Church
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann Ward Obituary
Carol Ann Ward

Lenoir City - Carol Ann Ward - age 73 of Lenoir City passed away August 7, 2019 at her home. Carol was a member of Old Time Gospel Baptist Church and was an avid collector. Preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Ann Ward; granddaughter, Hanna Leighann Ward; parents, Fred and Nora Stevens; stepmother, Luna Mae Stevens; sisters, Betty Moore and Linda Cansler, and brothers, Bill and Tom Winkle. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Junior Ward; children and spouses: Vicki (Bobby) Fritts, Nick (Tina) Ward, Richie (Vickie) Ward, Mark (Wendy) Ward, Christie (Michael) Anderson, Melanie (Daryl) Chamlee; 17 loving grandchildren; 14 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Sharon McNabb, Freda Limburg and Mary Jo Hatcher; brother, Danny Crass; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 9th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Old Time Gospel Baptist Church in Lenoir City with Rev. Mark Ward and Rev. Zack Ward officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now