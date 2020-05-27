|
|
Carol Bowlin Abshire
Loudon - Carol Bowlin Abshire age 82 of Loudon passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Carol grew up in Eaton's Crossroads and graduated from Lenoir City High School. She moved to Cleveland, Tennessee where she lived most of her life working as an office manager for various companies. Carol was a very talented seamstress and sewed most of her life, making clothes. Later in life she learned how to quilt and enjoyed making them so much she began leading a Prayer Quilt Ministry at Loudon United Methodist Church where she was a member. Additionally, she loved gardening and canning her vegetables.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Ruth (Scarbrough) Bowlin, husband, Woody Abshire and grandson, Samuel Anson Abshire. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Barry Abshire, Danny and Jennifer Abshire, daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Bob Rees; grandchildren, Kristen and Allen Mobley, Cody Abshire, Grace and Matt Richner, Emily and Austin Hawks, Dylan Abshire and Henry Abshire; great granddaughter, Riley Hawks.
A private service will be held to honor and remember Carol on Friday, May 29th at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Cleveland with Rev. Amy Cook officiating. Contributions in memory of Carol may be made to Project Linus of East Tennessee, c/o Deb Miller, 365 Dean Dr., Ten Mile, TN 37880 or online at https://www.projectlinus.org/donations/, please designate the East TN Chapter. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon, TN 37774. www.mcgillclick.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020