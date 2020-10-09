Carol Broxholm PilarskiKnoxville - December 8, 1930 - October 8, 2020Carol Louise Broxholm Pilarski died on October 8, 2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Carol was born in Albion, Michigan, the daughter of Everett Taylor Broxholm and Vera Hahn; Carol was a descendent of some of the original settlers of the Albion/Concord area. Carol was preceeded in death by her beloved husband Harry Edward (Bud) Pilarski, son-in-law Richard F. (Rikki) Hall, and sister Marilyn Bale. She is survived by her daughter Kim Pilarski-Hall, grandson Ian Edward Pilarski Turner (Emily), granddaughter Alexandra Jane Phillips (Matt), great-grandchildren Graham, Vera, and Laurel Jane, beloved sister-in-law Jane Piarski Calef, and 14 nieces and nephews.After their marriage in Albion, Bud and Carol settled in Niles, Michigan, where Carol worked as a legal secretary and Bud coached baseball and taught at Niles High School. In 1960 Harry and Carol opened an A&W Drive In in Buchanan, Michigan, which they ran with love and fun for 18 years. They had the pleasure of mentoring and working with scores of Buchanan's teenagers over the years, many of whom still keep in touch. Carol and Bud retired to Naples, Florida in 1978 where Carol remained until a recent move to Knoxville.No service is planned.