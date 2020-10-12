1/1
Carol Campbell Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Campbell Williams

Knoxville - Carol Kay Campbell Williams, age 88, peacefully passed away at UT Hospital in Knoxville, TN on Sunday, October 11, 2020, after a stroke. Carol was born in Newport, TN to Bruce and Millie Lovell Campbell on July 12, 1932.

Carol grew up in Newport and married the love of her life, Paul E. Williams, on February 19, 1951. Carol and Paul moved to Waynesville, NC, and raised their three children to love and appreciate the mountains and nature. If anyone had a question about a type of flower, tree, or bird, they knew to call her. She was an exceptional seamstress and made beautiful custom curtains. She was also a talented stained glass artist and instructor. Her art was featured in the World's Fair, displayed on the White House Christmas tree, and still proudly hangs in homes of family and friends.

Out of her many skills, Carol most treasured her role of loving and caring for her family. She was the Queen Bee of the family and loved imparting life lessons, whether in person, on Facetime, or through sassy Facebook comments and emoji-filled texts. She loved playing Scrabble and Words with Friends, and she played to win, even if her opponent was a grandchild learning to spell. Carol was an excellent cook, and her love language was food. Although her family did not inherit her magical green thumb, she did pass down her delicious recipes. She lived independently and happily, doted on her family, and loved the Lord.

Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Paul, her brothers and sister, and her son, Keith. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Karen Ellis (Tim) of Athens, TN, Diana McSween (Steve) of Knoxville, TN, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

The Family will gather for a graveside service in Waynesville, NC at Garrett Hillcrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Music Ministry of First Baptist Athens (305 Ingleside Avenue, Athens, TN 37303), Hand Up for Women (P.O. Box 3216, Knoxville, TN 37027), Wears Valley Ranch (100 One Fine Place, Sevierville, TN 37862), or a charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved