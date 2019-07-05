|
Carol "Jane" Chambers
Maryville - Carol "Jane" Chambers, age 69, of Maryville passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a 1967 graduate of Friendsville High School. Jane was an employee and manager of the Flower Shop for 27 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Reo and Helen Rogers; brother, Bill Rogers; infant brother, Jimmy Rogers. She is survived by her sons, Jason and wife, Angie Chambers, and Justin Chambers; grandchildren, Jake, Lily and Luke Chambers; brother, Eddie Rogers; sister-in-law, Linda Rogers; nephews, Shane and wife, Kim Rogers, and Logan Rogers; beloved dog and companion, Stella. Jane's joy was to bring love, kindness and a smile to others through flowers. Please join our family to honor her life on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Please wear casual attire. Graveside service and interment will be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Grandview Cemetery with Rev. Rex Rogers and Rev. Greg Long officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000,
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 5, 2019