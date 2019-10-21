|
Carol Collins Thurner
Knoxville - Carol Graves Thurner-age 76 of Knoxville passed away on Saturday, October 19. 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by husbands: Homer Graves, Sr., and Robert Thurner; parents, Eva and Claude Collins.
She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: Claude and Lorrie Graves, Richard and Ursula Graves, Homer Jr. and Mitzi Graves. Seven grandchildren: Jake, Trevor, Tyler, Carol, Josh, Clint, and Leeanne and five great-grandchildren: Hayden, Asher, Piper, Bentley, and Lily. She is also survived by six sisters: Claudette Coffman, Dottie Williams, Mary Jane Whitson, Tish Kidwell, Tink Nicley, and Kathy Beeler. Several nieces and nephews. She was beloved by every one of these people and always will be. She will be deeply missed.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Tuesday Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Bobby Kitts officiating with eulogy by Clint Graves. Interment 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, Monroe Cemetery, Maynardville, with Rev. Brian Davis officiating. Pallbearers: Jake Graves, Trevor Graves, Tyler Wilkins, Josh Graves, Clint Graves, Hayden Graves. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019