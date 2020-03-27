Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Carol "Joan" Dinehart

Carol "Joan" Dinehart Obituary
Carol "Joan" Dinehart

Ten Mile - Carol "Joan" Dinehart, age 67 of Ten Mile passed away on March 26, 2020 at her residence. Joan was a LPN and was preceded in death by her step-father David Jackson Spangler, grandmother Edda Thompson, first husband Ronald Langston and her second husband, Phillip Underwood. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Michael Dinehart; mother Cordina Spangler; daughter Jamie Cantrell; son David Langston; grandchildren: Whitney Nelson and Ashley Nelson; great grandson, Sawyer Johnson; brothers: Mike Spangler, Steve Spangler and Rodney Spangler; sister, Rhonda England, along with several nieces and nephews. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 2 PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Todd Stinnett, officiating. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
