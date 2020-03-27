|
Carol "Joan" Dinehart
Ten Mile - Carol "Joan" Dinehart, age 67 of Ten Mile passed away on March 26, 2020 at her residence. Joan was a LPN and was preceded in death by her step-father David Jackson Spangler, grandmother Edda Thompson, first husband Ronald Langston and her second husband, Phillip Underwood. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Michael Dinehart; mother Cordina Spangler; daughter Jamie Cantrell; son David Langston; grandchildren: Whitney Nelson and Ashley Nelson; great grandson, Sawyer Johnson; brothers: Mike Spangler, Steve Spangler and Rodney Spangler; sister, Rhonda England, along with several nieces and nephews. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 2 PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Todd Stinnett, officiating. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to send condolences to the family.
