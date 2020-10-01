Carol Draper

Carol DraperKnoxville - Carol "Sue" Amidon Draper died September 27, 2020 at 73 years of age. Sue was born in Lexington, KY and grew up in Chattanooga, TN, graduating from Brainerd High School Class of 1964. She earned a BA in Medical Technology and a Master of Business Administration from UT Knoxville. Sue worked for 18 years as a veterinary microbiologist at the UT College of Veterinary Medicine and as a Head of Quality Assurance at Melaleuca, Inc.She is preceded in death by parents, Roy and Evelyn Amidon and brother, Jerry Amidon. Survivors include daughters, Rachel Draper (Wayne Davis) and Deanna Draper (Michael Thomas); sisters, Linda Amidon Perry (Bill) and Bonnie Amidon (Beverly Cline); two granddaughters; multiple nieces, nephews, and grand-nephew, and her beloved dog Raisin. Sue also leaves behind many beloved friends, particularly those from her church community.A celebration of Sue's life will be scheduled in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westside Unitarian Universalist Church, C/O Sue Draper Memorial Fund, 616 Fretz Road, Knoxville TN 37934, or to the Young-Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.