Carol E. Johnson age 84 of South Knoxville passed away 11:06 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Northhaven Health Care Center. Preceded in death by husband; John Johnson and son; Larry Johnson. U. S. Navy Veteran. Survivors: son; Randy Johnson. Grandsons; Lonnie Johnson and Thomas (Mitzi) Johnson, granddaughter; Jina Johnson, 7 great grandchildren. Family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Highland South Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service, with full military honors provided by the Volunteer State Honor Guard. Family and friends may call at their convenience 9:00 am - 6:30 pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019
