Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
111 Depot Street
Tellico Plains, TN 37385
(423) 253-2173
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
111 Depot Street
Tellico Plains, TN 37385
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
111 Depot Street
Tellico Plains, TN 37385
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Glover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Glover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Glover Obituary
Carol Glover

Tellico Plains - Glover, Carol Randall (Randy), age 74, of Tellico Plains, passed away 2:15 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Member of Center Presbyterian Church. He loved U.T. football, fishing, reading, watching westerns and reading the Bible. He coached little league baseball and was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force. Survivors, wife of 46 years, Sylvia Glover, daughters, Lydia Salvador, Mitzi Morgan, sons and daughter-in-law, Scott Thomas, Mike and Kelly Cook, grandchildren, Maria Tipton, Daniel Thomas, Hannah Merritt, Josh Morgan, 6 great-grandchildren, mother, Celia Glover, brother and sister-in-law, J.C. Glover, Jr., and Eva Glover, brother-in-law, Roger Sayne, nieces, Stacy and Sarah, nephew, Jake, great-nephew, Cameron. Preceded in death by grandson, Daniel Cook, father, J.C. Glover, Sr., sister, Judy Glover Sayne. Memorial Service 3:00 p.m. Friday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Dr. Jon Faraone officiating. Interment to follow in Rural Vale Cemetery. Military honors provided by V.F.W. Post 5156, Chapter 93 and American Legion Post 106. Family will receive friends 1-3 p.m. Friday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Tellico Plains.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -