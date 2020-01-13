|
Carol Glover
Tellico Plains - Glover, Carol Randall (Randy), age 74, of Tellico Plains, passed away 2:15 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Member of Center Presbyterian Church. He loved U.T. football, fishing, reading, watching westerns and reading the Bible. He coached little league baseball and was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force. Survivors, wife of 46 years, Sylvia Glover, daughters, Lydia Salvador, Mitzi Morgan, sons and daughter-in-law, Scott Thomas, Mike and Kelly Cook, grandchildren, Maria Tipton, Daniel Thomas, Hannah Merritt, Josh Morgan, 6 great-grandchildren, mother, Celia Glover, brother and sister-in-law, J.C. Glover, Jr., and Eva Glover, brother-in-law, Roger Sayne, nieces, Stacy and Sarah, nephew, Jake, great-nephew, Cameron. Preceded in death by grandson, Daniel Cook, father, J.C. Glover, Sr., sister, Judy Glover Sayne. Memorial Service 3:00 p.m. Friday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Dr. Jon Faraone officiating. Interment to follow in Rural Vale Cemetery. Military honors provided by V.F.W. Post 5156, Chapter 93 and American Legion Post 106. Family will receive friends 1-3 p.m. Friday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Tellico Plains.
