Carol Hamley
Knoxville - Carol Darleen Hamley born February 8, 1942, age 77, of Knoxville, Tennessee died October 24, 2019.
Carol was preceded in death by her father Jack Allen Hamley, Sr., her mother Hallie Ima Monroe Hamley, her brother Jack Allen Hamley, Jr., and her sister Judy Kaye Hamley Malach.
Along with many extended family members and friends, Carol leaves behind her sister Teresa Allen; children Jim Mash, Jeff Mash and Jennifer Valentine; grandchildren Christopher Mash, Alexandria Ball, Katelyn Mash, Cameron Mash and Sophie Loughran, as well as great-grandson Alfred Ball.
Carol grew up in Halls and graduated from Halls High School in 1960. After raising her children, Carol trained as a nurse and continued nursing until she retired. Upon retirement she continued to live near her parents but also discovered her love of travel which saw her journey to many states, as well as European countries.
She was a longtime member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church and The Fraternal Order of Eagles whereby she was the last female charter member of Aerie #3559 where she served as Madam President. She was also a Tennessee State Trustee.
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Friday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 10:45 am, Saturday, at Lynnhurst Cemetery with an interment at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Pat Summit Foundation Fund.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019