Carol Jane Hart Liles
Lenoir City - Carol Jane Hart Liles, age 92, of Lenoir City passed away Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2020.
Carol was a long-time member of Dixie Lee Baptist Church. She was a former employee of ORNL, before becoming a home maker.
She is preceded in death by her husband James W. (Bunny) Liles; parents, Fred Hart and Elsie Hobbs Hart; brother, Jack Hart; sister, Ann Lynn Garrison.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Mary Liles; grandchildren, Emily and Andrew Liles; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Bobbie Hart, Sam Hart, Ben and Harriett Hart; brother-in-law, Jack Garrison; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Edgewood Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Jim Clayton officiating.
Memorials may be made to Dixie Lee Baptist Church Building Fund.
Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Liles family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020