Services
Foothills Funeral Home - Maryville
910 Lincoln Road
Maryville, TN 37804
865-984-9485
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foothills Funeral Home - Maryville
910 Lincoln Road
Maryville, TN 37804
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Bowerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Jo Scarbrough Bowerman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Jo Scarbrough Bowerman Obituary
Carol Jo Scarbrough Bowerman

Alcoa - Carol Jo Scarbrough Bowerman of Alcoa TN passed away Friday June 21st at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents Joe & Ethel Hodges Scarbrough of Maryville. She was a graduate of Everett High School and was retired from Delta Airlines. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Allen Bowerman & Step-son Mark Bowerman, family and friends.

Friends may call at their convenience on Monday June 24th between 12:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. at Foothills Funeral Home, Lincoln Road, Alcoa, TN. A graveside service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Gardens Tuesday June 25th 1:00 p.m. Reverend Joe Green will be officiating. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the 4708 Papermill Drive NW, Knoxville, TN 37909 or Blount County Animal Shelter 233 Currie Avenue, Maryville TN 37804. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now