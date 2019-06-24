|
|
Carol Jo Scarbrough Bowerman
Alcoa - Carol Jo Scarbrough Bowerman of Alcoa TN passed away Friday June 21st at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents Joe & Ethel Hodges Scarbrough of Maryville. She was a graduate of Everett High School and was retired from Delta Airlines. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Allen Bowerman & Step-son Mark Bowerman, family and friends.
Friends may call at their convenience on Monday June 24th between 12:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. at Foothills Funeral Home, Lincoln Road, Alcoa, TN. A graveside service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Gardens Tuesday June 25th 1:00 p.m. Reverend Joe Green will be officiating. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the 4708 Papermill Drive NW, Knoxville, TN 37909 or Blount County Animal Shelter 233 Currie Avenue, Maryville TN 37804. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 24, 2019