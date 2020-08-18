1/1
Carol Leanne Russell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Leanne Russell

Oak Ridge - Carol Leanne Russell passed on August 17, 2020, at her home in Oak Ridge, TN. She was 55 years old.

Carol Russell moved to Oak Ridge in 2001 from Idaho Falls, Idaho. She enjoyed volunteering for many charities. She especially enjoyed supporting and participating in the St. Mary's Food Pantry. Carol managed the St. Mary's Food Pantry program for many years. Her volunteer efforts helped feed many in the Oak Ridge area.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Martin and Jean Marie Higgins, as well as her two sisters. She is survived by her husband of 27 years Kirk Russell and son Nicholas Russell (age 25).

Services for Carol Russell will be held at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home, 1017 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, with a Celebration of Life service at 3:00 pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home
1017 Turnpike
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 483-4341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved