|
|
Carol Legendre
Knoxville - Carol Jean Magrogan Legendre, age 78 died March 10, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. She was born on September 10, 1941 in Leonardtown, Maryland to Susie Johnson Magrogan and Paul Magrogan. After graduating from Notre Dame Academy in Washington DC, she was recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency. She worked in a clerical position for the CIA for 11 years serving at Navy Headquarters Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in Washington DC at CIA Headquarters and in the China Surveillance Group in London, England. She met Al Legendre, her husband of 49 years while working in England. He was serving in the US Air Force at the time. They met at the Swan Pub in London, established in 1640, where Carol and fellow bridesmaids gathered after a wedding. Al and Carol married at Alconbury, England on April 10, 1970. After leaving England they spent 6 months in Miami then moved to Lansing, Michigan where Al was doing a residency at the Veterinary College at Michigan State University. They moved to Knoxville in 1975 when the University of Tennessee established a veterinary college. In addition to raising her children, Paula and Marc, she was an editorial assistant for 10 years working for the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine and was a critical member of the team that established the Journal. She worked on the staff of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine during national conferences which allowed her to travel to conference sites throughout the country. She lived in Utrecht, Holland for a year while Al was on sabbatical leave. She has been a member of Saint John XXIII student parish since 1975 and served as the student center's librarian for many years. Carol managed all aspects of the household and kept everyone on track. She was a dedicated Vols fan with season's tickets for football and basketball for many years. She was dearly loved and her passing leaves a hole in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Susie Magrogan. She is survived by her husband Alfred and her children Paula Legendre Stop and Marc Legendre as well as son-in-law Chris Stop and grandchildren Alex and Patrick Stop. She is also survived by her sisters Paula Magrogan Decima and Mary Ann Magrogan Johnston.
Visitation will be held at the Saint John XXIII Catholic Student Center on Saturday March 14th from noon to 2:00 PM followed by a mass starting at 2:00 PM. The center is located at 1710 Melrose Place on the University of Tennessee campus. Parking should not be a problem; it is spring break.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Tennessee Legendre Scholarship Fund. Donations can be made online at vetmed.tennessee.edu/give and notate Legendre Scholarship Fund in the comment section or send checks to:
Legendre Scholarship Fund, UTFI, 2407 River Drive- Room A301N, Knoxville, TN 37996. Checks should be made to UTFI.
Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020