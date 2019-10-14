|
|
Carol Lynn Bakker
Oak Ridge - Carol Lynn Bakker, 48, of Oak Ridge passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her home.She was born May 26, 1971 in Monroe Wisconsin.
Carol was a skilled and certified nursing assistant and phlebotomist and in earlier years had worked at the Thompson Cancer Center in Knoxville.
Carol was proceeded in death by her mother, Margaret Baumann in 2005.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6-8 at Weatherford Mortuary. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Brent Shelton officiating. Memorials can be made to Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, TN at VICC. org.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019