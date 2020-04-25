|
|
Carol Newman Greer Biegler
Bristol, VA - Carol Newman Greer Biegler, 93, of Bristol, VA died in her home on April 24, 2020.
She was born February 7, 1927 in Knoxville, Tennessee, the daughter of Dr. Robert and Hazel Newman.
Carol graduated from University of Tennessee, married John Greer, Jr. and moved to Bristol in the 1950s, where he was an executive of Kern's Bakery. She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, the Alter Guild and Junior League. Once widowed, she remarried John C. Biegler and they spent their winters in Florida and Grand Cayman. She loved her tennis group (Tennessee Fats), enjoyed painting, reading and traveling with her daughter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by both husbands, sister, Marion McCrory and son, John L Greer, III.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Greer Craig and husband, George Craig of Grand Cayman; granddaughter, Lindsey Adair Greer and husband, Christopher Kemper of Charleston, SC; grandson, John L. Greer, IV of Knoxville, TN; daughter-in-law, Margaret Kenny of Knoxville, TN; stepson, James Biegler and wife, Lin of Ellison Bay, WI; niece, Marty Pratt and nephews, Jeff and Hal McCrory all of Knoxville, TN
There will be a memorial service at a later date
In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to Emmanuel Episcopal Church,700 Cumberland St., Bristol, VA 24201.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Biegler family
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020