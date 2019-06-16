|
Carol Rager
Knoxville - Carol Elizabeth Rager, age 81, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was born on February 3, 1938, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, James L. Rager; sons, Russ and George Lockmiller; daughter, Nicole(Joseph)Dilts; 9 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brother Ben(Jean) Dugan, Jr. and many other family and friends.
Carol will be deeply missed by all who loved her. A private service was held by the family earlier. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 16, 2019