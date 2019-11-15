|
|
Carol Rau
Knoxville - Carol Mae (Eikmann) Rau - age 82 of Knoxville passed away at home Wednesday, November 13, 2019, attended by her daughter and husband. Carol was born on February 2, 1937 to Chester and Alma (Henderson) Eikmann in St. Louis, Missouri. Carol was an avid cheerleader for Mehlville High School in St. Louis County and graduated in 1955. She attended Southeast Missouri State University and met the man who would be her husband for 64 years. She married Russell W. Rau in 1955. Carol had a full life raising four children and enjoying her time singing with the Sweet Adeline's group and working at the Mateer School for special needs children. Carol was well traveled and took several trips in the United States including the Grand Canyon and overseas including Israel, Jamaica, London, Great Britain, and Acapulco, Mexico. Carol Mae was ultimately welcoming and warm to all she met. Carol was preceded in death by parents, Chester and Alma Eikmann; sisters, Ruby Brewer, Doris Osborne, Nancy Hasamear; and brother, James Eikmann. She is survived by husband of 64 years, Russell W. Rau; Beloved sister, Jane Schumann; children, Steven (Cathy Murphy) Rau, Scott (Beulah Sunrise) Rau, Shari (Diane Pyne) Rau, and Shane (Melinda) Rau; grandchildren, Robert Rau, Daniel Rau, Eric Rau and Jaime Rau; and great grandchildren, Syrus Farmer and Ella Mae Farmer. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at The Pointe Assisted Living and the University of Tennessee Hospice. Services honoring her life will be celebrated at St. John's Church in Mehlville, Missouri at a later time. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019