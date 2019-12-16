Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Carol Reeder McNish

Knoxville - Carol Reeder McNish, a lifelong resident of Knoxville, passed away on December 15, 2019 at her residence. A graduate of Bearden High School, Carol was a caring and kind person who never met a stranger. She was a member of Church Street United Methodist Church. She loved children and lit up when she was around her nieces and nephews growing up. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Richard D. Reeder, Sr. and Mary McLean Reeder, and brother, Richard D. Reeder, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Sam McNish; sister, Mary Reeder Carroll and husband James; brother, John Thomas Reeder; nephew, James Reeder Carroll; niece Sherry Carroll Lamers; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather at Greenwood Cemetery for a Graveside Service at a date and time to be announced. Open calling hours are at Rose Mann Heritage Chapel on Tuesday from 2:00-5:00 and Wednesday from 8:30-1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to Church Street United Methodist Church in Carol's memory. Online condolences may be made at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
