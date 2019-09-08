Services
More Obituaries for Carol Shephard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Shephard

Carol Shephard Obituary
Carol Shephard

Knoxville - Carol R. Shephard age 83 of Knoxville passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was a retired office manager with Baptist Hospital with over 30 years of service. Preceded in death by her husband Homer Shephard, parents Calvin and Vera Ridenour. Survivors include daughter Stacy and husband Tony Smith, son Brian and wife Donna Shephard, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sisters Winifred Huffman and Willodean Hughes and a host of nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of Carol's life on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 5:00pm at Berry Lynnhurst Chapel, 2300 W. Adair Dr., Knoxville, Tennessee, 37918 (865) 689-8888. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berrylynnhurstchapel.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019
