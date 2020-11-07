Carol Stone Russell



Carol Stone Russell was born on March 26th, 1948 in Nashville, TN. She was the wife of the late Clifford Russell, Jr. of Knoxville, and the daughter of the late George Edward Stone, Jr. and Eleanor Huggins Stone of Nashville. Carol graduated from Two Rivers High School in Nashville in 1966, and Carson-Newman College in Jefferson City, TN in 1970 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She also received a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She spent most of her adult life as a resident of South Knoxville, TN.



Carol was very dedicated to her career, and her accomplishments were numerous. Carol, or Mrs. Russell, as many students lovingly knew her, served her community as a public-school educator for forty years. She was a beloved 8th-grade math teacher at Doyle Middle School before she went on to lead as an Assistant Principal at Whittle Spring Middle School, and Principal and the Knox County Adult High School. She set a tremendous example for her three daughters through her career accomplishments.



Carol was a brilliant person and a gentle soul, and we will remember her kindness and her bright, warm smile. She loved reading, watching the Tennessee Volunteers play any sport, and watching the Atlanta Braves play baseball. But mostly, she loved her family and adored her three grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Judy Stone (Mt. Juliet, TN), her three daughters, Alyson Erwin (Steve Erwin--Aurora, Colorado), Chesney Serio (J.J. Serio--Knoxville, TN), and Casey Endicott (Jamie Endicott--Knoxville, TN), as well as her grandchildren Macy Endicott, 17; Aiden Erwin, 15; and Liam Erwin, 12.



An outdoor socially-distanced memorial service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery on Tuesday, November 10th, at 11 a.m. (masks requested)









