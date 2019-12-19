Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Hood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Sue "Bootie" Hood

Carol Sue "Bootie" Hood

Knoxville - Carol Sue "Bootie" Hood, age 78, went to be with the Lord December 18, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Ben and Edith Mulkey; husband, Hobert R. "Hobie" Hood, Sr. Survived by siblings, Bobbie (Gene) Bullock, Beckie (Johnny) Simpson, Buddy (Virginia) Mulkey; children, Laura Smelcer, Hobert Jr. (Donna) Hood, Gary Hood, Tina (Robby) Simpson; grandchildren, Jessica and Shelby Smelcer, Brad (Denise) Hood, Allan (Noel) Hood, Amanda, Audrey and Ben Hood, Chase Scott, Christopher Harwell, Mya Simpson; 8 great grandchildren and special thanks to friend Emma Williams and Covenant Hospice. Family will receive friends Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11:00am until 1:00pm in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, funeral service to follow at 1:00pm with Dr. Byron Chambers officiating. Funeral Procession to follow for interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
