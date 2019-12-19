|
Carol Sue "Bootie" Hood
Knoxville - Carol Sue "Bootie" Hood, age 78, went to be with the Lord December 18, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Ben and Edith Mulkey; husband, Hobert R. "Hobie" Hood, Sr. Survived by siblings, Bobbie (Gene) Bullock, Beckie (Johnny) Simpson, Buddy (Virginia) Mulkey; children, Laura Smelcer, Hobert Jr. (Donna) Hood, Gary Hood, Tina (Robby) Simpson; grandchildren, Jessica and Shelby Smelcer, Brad (Denise) Hood, Allan (Noel) Hood, Amanda, Audrey and Ben Hood, Chase Scott, Christopher Harwell, Mya Simpson; 8 great grandchildren and special thanks to friend Emma Williams and Covenant Hospice. Family will receive friends Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11:00am until 1:00pm in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, funeral service to follow at 1:00pm with Dr. Byron Chambers officiating. Funeral Procession to follow for interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
