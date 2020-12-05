Carol Sue Patterson
Knoxville - Carol Sue Patterson, 81, of Knoxville, passed away early on the morning of Saturday, December 5, 2020 after months of hospice, but a short battle with covid-19. Carol was born in Knoxville on September 21, 1939 to Marcella Teresa and Edward Caswell Shell. She graduated from Fulton High School and was a life long member of Central Baptist Bearden. Carol later attended and graduated from Baptist Hospital school of Nursing and enjoyed a long career as a nurse. She is preceded in death by her late parents and husband Aubrey "Jack" Patterson. She is survived by her loving brother, Charles Edward Shell and wife Babbie; nieces, Claire Michaels and husband Josh and children, and Halie Shell Gallik and husband Michael and children. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials in Carol's name be made to the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com