Knoxville - Carol Sue Robertson age 76 of Knoxville. Passed away at Parkwest Medical Center on Feb. 13, 2020. She was of Protestant faith. Preceded in death by: Ocie Harmon (mother) and Dulane Harmon (stepdad). She is survived by spouse Paul L. Robertson, daughter-in-law Patricia Ann Davis, brother: Terry (Terri) Harmon nieces: Laura Mitchell and Kayla Middleton. The family will receive friends from 4-5:00 pm Sunday February 16, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 2:45 pm February 17, 2020 at Greenwood cemetery for a 3:00 pm. graveside service with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020