Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Sue Robertson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Sue Robertson Obituary
Carol Sue Robertson

Knoxville - Carol Sue Robertson age 76 of Knoxville. Passed away at Parkwest Medical Center on Feb. 13, 2020. She was of Protestant faith. Preceded in death by: Ocie Harmon (mother) and Dulane Harmon (stepdad). She is survived by spouse Paul L. Robertson, daughter-in-law Patricia Ann Davis, brother: Terry (Terri) Harmon nieces: Laura Mitchell and Kayla Middleton. The family will receive friends from 4-5:00 pm Sunday February 16, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 2:45 pm February 17, 2020 at Greenwood cemetery for a 3:00 pm. graveside service with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -