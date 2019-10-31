|
Carol Ward Dilworth
Knoxville - Carol Ward Dilworth, age 83, was called home by her Savior on Monday October 28, 2019. She was born September 14, 1936 in Memphis Tennessee to Claude Allison Ward and Thelma Lucille Ward. She was a graduate of Central High School and studied at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
She was an ideal wife, mother and homemaker. After her children had graduated from high school she worked at IT Corporation over word processing unit for 10 years.
She was a member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church for 56 years. She was involved in many ministry areas during this time but most importantly as teacher of 4th and 5th grade girls Sunday school class for years. The witness of her life was not just to girls of this age. Many women today will say that Carol's time spent with them and love and prayers for them helped make them who they are today and especially in their relationship with the Lord.
Her love and compassion for women in crisis led her to volunteer at the Knoxville Family Justice Center to help victims of domestic violence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Thelma Ward. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, George Dilworth; son and daughter -in - law Robert Dilworth and Judith Qualters; son and daughter - in - law Ward and Mary Dilworth; daughter Amy Dilworth; grandchildren, Kathryn Compeau (Dalton); Ryan Knocke (Joey); Connor Dilworth; Hallie Dilworth. Brother, Richard Ward (Nancy) and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5 - 7 pm Sunday November 3rd at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
The Celebration of Carol's life service led by Rev. Clay Harrington and Rev. Alan Edick will be at 1:00pm Monday November 4th in the Sanctuary at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church, 9132 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923 with receiving of friends after the service. Pallbearers: Connor Dilworth, Dalton Compeau, Joey Knocke, Roger Gum, Monty Montgomery, Jim Campbell. Graveside services will follow for family and relatives at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church Historical Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to: Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church, Global Mission Fund. 9132 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934 and The Knoxville Family Justice Center for Domestic Violence Victims. 400 Harriet Tubman Street, Knoxville, TN 37915. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019