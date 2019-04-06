Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Carol Warfield Hensley

Carol Warfield Hensley Obituary
Carol Warfield Hensley

Knoxville, TN

Carol Warfield Hensley age 74 of Knoxville passed away peacefully Thursday, April 04, 2019 at UT Hospital surrounded by her

family. A member of Northwest Church of God, Carol was proud of her Western Cherokee Indian Heritage. She loved her family

especially her great-grandkids. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Preceded in death by parents, Jim and Joanna Warfield; brother Jim Warfield. Survived by husband of 53 years, Truman P. Hensley; daughter Cathy Daugherty and husband Scott; grandchildren Amanda Portwood and husband Chase, Brandon Daugherty and wife Tiffany; great-grandchildren Gavin and Arianna Portwood, Kayden Daugherty; several nieces and nephews and many other family members and friends who loved her. The funeral will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, Rev. John Wilkinson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Family and friends will gather on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:45 AM for an 11:00 AM graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
