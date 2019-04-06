|
|
Carol Warfield Hensley
Knoxville, TN
Carol Warfield Hensley age 74 of Knoxville passed away peacefully Thursday, April 04, 2019 at UT Hospital surrounded by her
family. A member of Northwest Church of God, Carol was proud of her Western Cherokee Indian Heritage. She loved her family
especially her great-grandkids. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceded in death by parents, Jim and Joanna Warfield; brother Jim Warfield. Survived by husband of 53 years, Truman P. Hensley; daughter Cathy Daugherty and husband Scott; grandchildren Amanda Portwood and husband Chase, Brandon Daugherty and wife Tiffany; great-grandchildren Gavin and Arianna Portwood, Kayden Daugherty; several nieces and nephews and many other family members and friends who loved her. The funeral will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, Rev. John Wilkinson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Family and friends will gather on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:45 AM for an 11:00 AM graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019