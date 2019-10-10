|
Carole Bookhart
Oak Ridge - Carole Elliott Bookhart was born on April 5, 1938 in Monroe,NC, the daughter of Ralph and Essie Mae Elliott. After graduating from Walter Bickett High School in Monroe, NC, she attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA and earned a degree in Home Economics from Florida State University. She went on to work for Duke Power Company in Rutherford, NC as the Home Service Representative demonstrating and promoting the use of electrical appliances. There, she met Tom Bookhart, who was the engineer for the district. They were married on June 16, 1962 at the First Presbyterian Church in Monroe, NC and then moved to Atlanta, GA where Tom attended graduate school at Georgia Tech. In January, 1964, they moved to Oak Ridge, TN, where they have resided ever since.
Carole was a homemaker and particularly enjoyed cooking, sewing, and various arts and crafts. When her children were in high school, she went back to Roane State Community College and earned a degree in Nursing. She worked as an RN at the Methodist Medical Center and at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville in their Stone Treatment Center.
Carole was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge where she was in the choir, a long time member of The Aldersgate Sunday School Class, and served on several committees. She was also a member of AAUW, a volunteer at Methodist Medical Center where she served as President of the Volunteer Program, and belonged to several bridge clubs.
During her empty nester and retirement years, she and Tom enjoyed lots of traveling, both domestic and international, and spent many wonderful times at their beach property with friends and family. Carole especially enjoyed the reunification of her childhood "Bobby Soxers" group, where she and a group of high school friends began gathering annually at the beach 18 years ago.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Essie Mae and Ralph Elliott. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tom Bookhart, children Suzanne Darling (Brian), Marianna Renfro (Mac), and Bryan Bookhart (Kelley), and grandchildren Will Darling, Wesley Darling, Grace Darling, Mary Taylor Renfro, Brooks Renfro, Anna Renfro, Alyssa Bookhart and Madelyn Bookhart.
She died on October 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. The family would like to thank the staff of Canterfield Assisted Living Facility and Amedisys Hospice for the great support they provided.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to First United Methodist Church, 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 L.B.J. Freeway, Suite 250, Dallas, TX 75244, or , Tennessee Chapter, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 0090-6011.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 9:00am - 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church, Oak Ridge, TN and a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of those arrangements. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019