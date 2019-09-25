Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church
Knoxville - Carole D Wright - age 87 of Knoxville, formerly of Columbus, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Carole was a member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church with her husband Bob and was very active in the Emmaus Sunday School Class. Carole loved the Lord and her family. She also loved animals, and was an excellent pianist. Carole was the former president of the Pittsburgh branch of Christian Women's Club. One of her passions was volunteering at the Hope Resource Center in Knoxville.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert "Bob" Wright; children Debbie (Ray) Nance, Dave (Beth) Wright, and Doug (Marcie) Wright ; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Carole's family will receive friends on Friday, September 27th, from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. A celebration of Carole's life will take place Saturday morning, September 28th at 10:00 am at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church in the Chapel with Rev Clay Harrington and Randy Halverson officiating. Private Graveside following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carole's name may be made to: Ligonier Ministries, 421 Ligonier Ct, Sanford, FL 32771.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
