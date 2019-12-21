|
|
Carole June Wilson
Knoxville - Carole June Wilson passed from this life to life eternal on December 19, 2019 (her 60th wedding anniversary). She was born on June 29, 1937 to Marguerite Fern Mugridge and father, James Thumbwood Goof in Trinway, Ohio. She was educated in the secondary school system of Muskingum, Ohio, completed schooling in Pomroy, Ohio and graduated from the Bethesda School on Nursing in Zanesville, Ohio earning her RN degree in 1958.
Music was her passion and joy and remained so to the end. She was a member of several vocal groups in high school and once sang with Bing Crosby's son, Gary. She played multiple musical instruments and while in Europe she sang with her daughter Michelle. She performed with different choirs including the Woodbridge Community Choir while in concert with the Washington Philharmonic Orchestra at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC. She met her husband Robert, a senior at The Ohio State University, where Carole was working at the Ohio State University Hospital. They married five months later, a marriage that last 60 years until her passing.
A military wife for 30 years, Carole worked for 40 years in various capacities as a RN between Hawaii and Heidelberg, Germany and many places in between. This included a Directorship of Nursing at the Woodbridge Retirement Center in Woodbridge, Virginia. She was a faith believing Christian, Sunday School teacher and host of numerous bible studies in Germany, Ohio, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. She chaired the international Christian Club in the United States and Germany. Carole lived each day extending love, kindness, Joy, Peace, gentleness, faithfulness, patience, goodness and self-control as expressed by the Apostle Paul in the book of Galatians. Although not included in Chapter five of Galatians, the characteristic of "sweetness" was often attached to Carole's disposition. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Nancy Lewis and Juanita Jones; brother, Richard Goff and son, Captain Robert B. Wilson II. She is survived by her husband Robert B. Wilson; son, James Douglas Wilson; daughter, Dr. Michelle D. Woehr; grandchildren, Dallas Michael Wilson, Robert B. Wilson III, Leah Ai Ling Woehr, Claire Miao; brothers-in-law, Richard (Dick) Wilson, Ted Wilson, Tom Wilson, Neal Wilson, Charles Wilson and Hugh Wilson; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019