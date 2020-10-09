1/1
Carole Ross Harris
Carole Ross Harris

Lenoir City - Carole Ross Harris, 79, passed away peacefully October 8. She was preceded in death by her parents, JC and Agnes Ross; husband of 62 years, Billy Lee Harris; son, Tyler Harris; grandson, Zachary Lee Robinson; sister, Ernestine Ross Baumgardener. Carole is survived by her daughters, Michelle Harris Fritz (David) and Melanie Harris Robinson (Wade); brother, Gary Ross (Jama); grandchildren Jesse Fritz, Tucker Fritz, Caroline Robinson, Bill Robinson and Dakota Steele; brother-in-law, Randy Harris (Diane); sister-in-law, Brenda Allender (George); several nieces and nephews. Carole was a graduate of Lenoir City High School and Roane State Community College. She was retired from U.T. Medical Center were she was a respiratory therapist. Carole loved traveling and genealogy. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. Monday, October 12th in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Pastor Kristie Banes will officiate. The family would appreciate the use of a mask and social distancing while attending the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
