Caroline Jane Cotton Cooler
1933 - 2020
Blacksburg - Caroline Jane Cotton Cooler, age 87, of Blacksburg, Virginia died, Monday, November 30, 2020, at her home. She was born in Tennessee on February 14, 1933 to the late James Thomas and Naomi Martin Cotton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frederick William "Bill" Cooler, Jr. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Jim Rose; aunt, Walden Smith Martin; nephew, James Rose Jr. and Lisa Hoskins; niece, Caroline Peacock and husband Chris, great-nieces, Mary and Ella; seven first cousins. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Knoxville, TN. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, Virginia and Berry Funeral Home, Knoxville, TN




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
