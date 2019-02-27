|
|
Caroline Maudine Hunter
Kodak, TN
Caroline Maudine Hunter - 67, of Kodak, Tennessee went to meet her Lord and Savior on February 25, 2019. She will be remembered as a very dedicated worker and a strong loving woman, mother, sister and wife. She was a graduate of Knoxville Business College and Treasurer of Salem Cemetery. Maudine worked for over 27 years at Armstrong Paint and Supply. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel L. Hunter; and parents, Caroll and Frankie Brock. She is survived by daughters, Angie Davison and Amy Williams; grandchildren, Seth (Samantha) Davison, Corey Davison, Stefan Arnwine, Devin Keene, Sean Pearson, Ashlyn Pearson; great grandchildren, Kaven, Brayden, Cynthiana, Jayce, and Carter; sibling, Stanley (Rhonda) Brock; nephew, Walter (Pam) Brock; several other nieces and nephews, and special fur baby, Frankie. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at 4 pm in the chapel at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 1:45 PM Sunday at Salem Cemetery for a 2:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 540 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019