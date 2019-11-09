|
Carolyn Ann Woodlief
Knoxville - Carolyn Ann Woodlief age 73 of Knoxville passed away on Friday November 8, 2019 at the family home after a brave battle with cancer. Born in Bronx, NY, raised in North Carolina, and a longtime resident of Knoxville, TN, Carolyn was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, James Woodlief; father, Frank Gescak; mother, Pauline Wagoner; brother, Frank Gescak, Jr.; grandson, Everett Woodlief. She is survived by her children, Eric Woodlief (Deonna) and Melanie Duncan (Clyde); grandchild, Dakota Lane; sisters, Beverly Lemons, Rose Thompson (Tommy), and Pamela Rouse; several nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAN Foundation, PO Box 30500. Bethesda, MD 20824 or P.O. Box 758589 Topeka, KS 66675-8589 (who Carolyn was a longtime supporter). The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday November 11, 2019 in the Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 7:00 pm officiated by Rev. Mark Kitts. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 1:00 pm on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville. www.smithfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019