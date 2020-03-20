|
|
Carolyn Brown Bailey
Knoxville - Carolyn Brown Bailey passed away quietly on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at NHC of Fort Sanders, which had been her residence for several years after she suffered a series of strokes. Born May 28, 1933, Carolyn was raised by her adoptive parents, Floyd and Evelyn Brown of Bastrop, Louisiana. She attributed her perfectionism to her upbringing as the only child of parents who wanted the best for her. Carolyn was known for her love of art and music, and she was dedicated to her work with the Knoxville Opera Company. She opened her home on Cherokee Boulevard to benefit renowned musicians and vocalists and to all who supported their endeavors. A stickler for detail, Carolyn co-chaired several imaginative Knoxville Opera Balls that greatly increased the financial resources for the KOC and, along with her husband, she established the Angel Opera Endowment.
Often listed as one or the Best Dressed Women of Knoxville, Carolyn was devoted to her ophthalmologist husband, Dr. William Bailey, who died suddenly in 1994. Together, they enjoyed entertaining friends at home, boating, and traveling extensively. Following Bill's death, Carolyn continued her community activities and remained active at Church Street United Methodist Church, where she most frequently worshiped at the Wednesday Noon Service of Holy Communion. Many seminarians remember with fondness the generous Christian lady who offered them housing while they served as summer interns at CSUMC. Carolyn will also be remembered for her kind and open spirit, her graciousness, and for her love of animals, particularly her little dogs, who rarely left her side. The family would also like to say a special thank you to her close friends and caregivers, Peter Towle, Judy Hughes, Linda Dunn, Trish Massengill, Brenda Letsinger, Jennifer England, Martha Hannah, and Sarah Lewis, and the third floor staff at NHC Fort Sanders for their compassionate care of Carolyn.
A graveside committal service will be held for Mrs. Bailey on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Highland Memorial Cemetery at 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, with Reverends Andy Ferguson and Jan Buxton Wade officiating. Friends may call at convenience at Rose Mann to sign Carolyn's guestbook. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Church Street United Methodist Church, PO Box 1303, Knoxville, TN 37909. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020