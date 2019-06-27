Carolyn Callaway Byar



Knoxville - Carolyn Callaway Byar, age 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, June 22, 2019. She was born and raised in Maryville, TN and resided in Maryville, Dandridge, Newport, and Knoxville. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1956 and from the University of Tennessee in 1960. She was a member of Fountain City United Methodist Church, a retired teacher, a VOL fan, and a life-long animal lover.



Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Thomas (Tim) Madison Byar; parents, Dr. Henry Abbott Callaway Sr. and Birdie Ellen Miller Callaway; sister and brother, Lula Abbott Callaway Fay and Dr. Henry Abbott Callaway Jr. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Henry and Michelle Byar of Dandridge; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Robert Smiddy of Knoxville; brother, Dr. James Miller Callaway (Van) of Walland; sister-in-law, Mrs. Henry Abbott Callaway Jr. of Maryville; granddaughters, Crystal and Kaitlyn Byar, and Elizabeth and Sarah-Catherine Smiddy; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and her beloved cat, Willard.



Her Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 29th at 2:30 PM at Fountain City United Methodist Church, 212 Hotel Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37918. The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fountain City United Methodist Church, Friends of the Smokies, or local animal shelters.



