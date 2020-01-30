|
|
Carolyn Canup
Seymour - Carolyn Randles Canup departed this earthly realm to her Heavenly Home on January 30, 2020. Carolyn endured many years of declining health due to a stroke in 2008. A 1960 graduate of South High School and the University of Tennessee, Carolyn worked in the advertising field in Knoxville until retirement in 1998. Carolyn is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Ozilene Randles. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Ken, stepson, Justin and wife Eileen Canup; step grandchildren, Ava and Owen Canup; and dearest cousins, Dave and Margaret Smart of Maryville. Sincere thanks to the University of Tennessee Hospice for their kind and thoughtful care. A Celebration of Carolyn's life will be held Monday, February 3, 2020, 7:00pm in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, officiated by Pastor Sam Darden. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Carolyn's memory to Operation Blessing of the 700 Club, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23463. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020