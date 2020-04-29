|
Carolyn Clift
Knoxville - Carolyn Lowe Clift age 86 of Knoxville died Monday, April 27. A native of Rutledge, Tenn., Carolyn was a graduate of Knoxville Business College, in Knoxville, Tenn. After graduation from Business College, Carolyn began working with the Knoxville Social Security Administration, eventually moving up to office supervisor, a position she held for many years. After retirement from the Social Security Administration, Carolyn relaxed into a life of homemaking and travel with her husband William Henry (Bill) Clift. Throughout her working life and retirement, Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She and her husband Bill raised their only son Philip, and later both grandchildren Jeremy and James Clift. They went about this with the kind of love and generosity of spirit that all children deserve. Carolyn was an amateur bookkeeper, an avid reader (having read all of James Michener's voluminous works, and a myriad of other fiction), a music lover, and later in life developed a passion for NBA basketball (Lebron James was her favorite player), and playing the slot machines at Harrah's Casino in Cherokee, NC. She continued to drive there regularly, by herself, into her late 70s. Carolyn will best be remembered for her devotion to mothering, her truest calling and that which most clearly defined her life. Her deep love and affection will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to receive it. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Kermit Lowe and Ruth Barnard Lowe, her brother Keith Lowe, her sister Rosemary Lowe Collins, and her husband of 51 years, William Henry Clift. She is survived by their son Philip Brian Clift, and grandsons Jeremy Brian and William James Clift. The family wishes to thank the loving and compassionate caregivers of Holston Health and Rehabilitation for their genuine kindness and attentive care for Carolyn throughout her struggle with Alzheimer's. Interment will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 1, at Trentville Cemetery in Knox County with the Rev. G. Turner Howard III officiating a graveside service. Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020