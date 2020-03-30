Resources
Lilburn, GA - My mother, Carolyn Rolen Coulter, passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on March 23, 2020 after years of battling dementia. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Herbert H. Coulter, her mother, Lucille Hicks Rolen, her father, James Arthur Rolen and her brother, Edward Rolen. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ann Coulter Orr and Robert Allen Orr (Lilburn), her granddaughters, Christen Coulter Orr (Avondale Estates) and Catherine Orr Mercier (Charleston), her nieces, Deborah Jane Keith (NYC) and Sue Rolen Gillenwater (Maryville) and nephew, David L. Keith (Knoxville). She attended Knoxville High School and Knoxville Business College. She worked as a secretary at University of Tennessee, Monroe Paper Company and Emory University. She had a gentle, selfless soul and was loved by all who knew her. Burial at Greenwood Cemetery on 3/30/20 at 11:00. A celebration of life will be held at the beach this summer for family and friends.

Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker, GA
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
