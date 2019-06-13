Services
Carolyn Darden Whedbee


Knoxville - Carolyn Darden Whedbee, age 77 of Knoxville, TN passed away on June 7, 2019. She attended Central High School and was a member of Central United Methodist Church. She was active in the Builders Class, the Food Pantry, and Central Lights.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Kathryn Darden; brother, Guy Darden Jr. "Sonny".

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 57 years, George Whedbee, and was the love of his life; daughters, Tracey Lynn Whedbee Long (James), Carolyn Kaye Whedbee; grandchildren, Matthew Brackfield, Micah Brackfield; great grandchildren, Madden Skyler Brackfield, and Maddox Brackfield.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to C.U.M.C., Union County Humane Society, or Second Harvest Food Bank. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. A book is available for signing to stop by and leave your condolences at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel or online at www.gentrygriffey.com. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Whedbee family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 13 to June 14, 2019
