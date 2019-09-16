|
Carolyn Elaine Mabry McCollum
Knoxville - Carolyn Elaine Mabry McCollum age 67 of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on September 13, 2019, while surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Nancy Gregory and Walter Mabry; brothers, Larry Mabry and Kenneth Mabry; grandson, Nicholas McCollum. Survived by son, Michael McCollum (Brandy); daughters, Jennifer Justice (Michael) and Talissa Runyon (Aaron); grandchildren, Chelsea, Kaitlyn, Brandon, Lindsay, Rylee, Michael, Samantha, Spencer, Zachary, Alyson, Sebastian, Cayden, and Emmaline; great-grandson, Braxton; sisters, Patricia Mabry and Cathy Hester; sister-in-law, Sandra Mabry. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 17,2019, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, for an 11:00 AM graveside service at Edgewood Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019