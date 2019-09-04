|
|
Carolyn Fay Harrill
Knoxville - Carolyn Fay Harrill age 73, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Westmorland Health and Rehab surrounded by her loving family. The family would like to thank the nurses and CNA's on Hallway 300 for their love and care, especially Kellian and Stephanie. The family would also like to thank the staff of Caris Hospice for their care and kindness.
Member of West Lonsdale Baptist Church, Graduated from Bearden High School in 1964. Former employee of East Tennessee Baptist Hospital Laboratory and University of Tennessee Medical Center Laboratory and retired from Knox County Schools.
Preceded in death by parents, Martin and Anna Collins Harrill; twin brother, Ray Harrill; sister, Judy Martin; infant sister, Wilma Sue Harrill. Survivors: brother and sister in law, Wayne and Pat Harrill of Knoxville; nieces, Rhonda Jones and Gina Welch; nephews, Danny, Tim, Doug and Robert Harrill; several great nieces and nephews; special friends, Jo Beeler and Mary Cantwell.
Funeral Service 7:00 P.M. Thursday at Stevens Chapel with Rev. Mark Sasser officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 A.M. Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery for an 11:00 A.M. graveside service and interment. Family will receive friends 5 - 7 P.M. Thursday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Fay's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019