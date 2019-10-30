|
Carolyn Fox
Knoxville - Carolyn Faye Fox, age 74, of Knoxville passed away at home on October 30, 2019. She was the youngest of 13 children. She was the daughter of the late Claude Thomas and Stella Lucille Fox. Carolyn was a pharmacy technician at Parkwest Hospital for 29 years. She is survived by her daughter Jane Anne Grubb (Chuck), granddaughter Kaylee Jordan Himes, and sister Ruth Fox West. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 5-7pm at Berry Highland Memorial.
