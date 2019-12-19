|
Carolyn Heins Mims
Knoxville - Mrs. Carolyn Heins Mims, 84, of Knoxville, Tn passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
She was born May 9th 1934 in Knoxville, Tn daughter Albert G, Heins Sr. and Carrie Reynolds Heins. She was fixture at A.G. Heins Company Inc having worked there for many years. She was a member of the Knoxville Bridge Association where she achieved the status of Life Master from the ACBL. In addition, she was and ardent Tennessee sports fan and animal lover adopting several rescue dogs.
Surviving are: sons, Robert Kevin Mims, his wife Valerie and son Daniel, Michael Brian Mims and dear friend, Darlene Shepard, grandson Robert Preston Mims and wife Stephanie and great grandson Parker of Katy TX., nephew Gordon Heins III and Wife Becky of Knoxville, Niece Jamie and many grand and great grand nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Eugene Mims, brother Albert G. Heins Jr and wife Sue, niece Carrie.
The family will receive friends at Grace Lutheran Church in West Knoxville, Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11:00 am -1:00 pm with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of Flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to The Point Church, P.O. Box 10626, Knoxville, TN 37939
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019