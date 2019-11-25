|
|
Carolyn Henderlight
Maryville - Carolyn Sue Palmer Henderlight, of Maryville, TN passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was a graduate of Seymour High School and a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Evelyn Palmer; and brother, Paul Palmer, Jr.
Her survivors include: son and daughter-in-law, Dwight and Jan Henderlight; daughter, Jill Henderlight; grandchildren, Abbie and Nic Henderlight; sisters, Shirley Haney, Phyllis Gustely, and Trena Palmer; brothers and sister-in-law, Carl and Laurie Palmer, and Don Palmer; and granddogs, Higgins and Olive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Thompson Cancer Survival Center via website: (www.thompsoncancer.com/giving/ways-to-contribute/) or phone: 865-531-5210.
The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Friday, November 29, 2019 at Chilhowee Cemetery (Boyd's Creek Hwy, Seymour, TN 37865) for graveside services and interment. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019