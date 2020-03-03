Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Carolyn J. Bradshaw

Carolyn J. Bradshaw Obituary
Carolyn J. Bradshaw

Maryville - Carolyn J. Bradshaw-age 88 of Maryville, formerly of Maynardville passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Shannondale Health Care Center where she had been in declining health the past two years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Alcoa. She and her husband were the former owner/operators of Hickory Star Resort and Marina in Union County. Preceded in death by husband, Bill Bradshaw; daughter, Billi Bradshaw.

Survivors: daughter, Jeri Gunnels and her husband, Jerry of Maryville; sister, JoAnn Mullendore of Colfax, Indiana; a very special part of her family, John, Marcie and Doree Shelton of Maynardville. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Shannondale Health Care Center for their wonderful care of mother during her stay there. Also, Carolyn's special friend at Shannondale, Renee Anderson.

The family will receive friends 1-2 P.M. Thursday, March 5, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 2 P.M. Thursday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. John Justice officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville. Pallbearers: family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the funeral home for expenses. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
