Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Carolyn Jackson Scott

Carolyn Jackson Scott Obituary
Carolyn Jackson Scott

Lenoir City -

Carolyn Jackson Scott - age 99 of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday morning, December 31, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Bell Avenue Baptist Church and retired from Eastern State in Knoxville after 18 years of service.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Hobert Scott: sons, Bobby Seals, Roland Seals, Johnny Seals, Jimmy Seals, Ray Underwood and Frankie Underwood; parents, James and Sallie Jackson; siblings: Robert, Ruth, Bud and Sue.

She is survived by her daughters: Ann Petty and husband Donny of Harrison, TN, Linda Wolfenbarger, Betty Decker of Cleveland, Wanda Faye Rice and husband, Mike of Lenoir City, along with 20 grandchildren, several great- grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. David Thompson and Rev. Richard Turbeville will officiate. Interment will follow in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bell Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund. Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
